Hamm, Timothy Craig "Tim"



RICHMOND, IN - Timothy Craig Hamm, 63, of Richmond, Indiana, was called home on May 6, 2024. He was born July 27, 1960, son of Joyce Parker and Gene Hamm. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 23 years, Donna (McDowell); son, Kyle (Carol) Hamm of Troy, Ohio; daughter, Brittany Baker of Richmond, Indiana; son, Ryan Labree of Bradenton, Florida; grandchildren, Gavin and Brynlee Hamm, Brantley Hunt, and Ryleigh Rush; sister, Beverly Messer of West Alexandria, Ohio, as well as several aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins and friends. Tim was from the class of 1978 of Twin Valley South. He was retired from his small family business of Hamm's Feed & Seed. He enjoyed bowling and belonged to the Vintage Wheel Car Club and was an enthusiastic fan and had close ties to the NHRA Top Fuel and funny car race teams. Tim loved his family and friends and enjoyed being around them, especially his grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr. Sulfikar Ibrahim, Chelsea Newsone, Reid Hospital Cancer Center, Simon Cancer Center of Indianapolis, and his pallbearers, Phil Hall, Scott Studebaker, Troy Stanton, Curt Rivers, Luke Anderson, and Ian Hedding. Visitation will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Community Christian Church, 11 Dorsey Akers Drive, West Alexandria, Ohio, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Doug Bottles officiating. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Wednesday between 9:00  11:00 AM. Graveside services will be at Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria, Ohio. Friends and family are welcomed and encouraged to return to the church for food and fellowship in honor of Tim's life. Dress casual per Tim's request. Instead of sending flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Racing for Christ, 1303 S. Longmore, Suite 7, Mesa, Arizona 85202, or to the church, in Tim's honor. For additional information and to view Tim's video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.





