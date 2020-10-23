HAMM, Leona



71, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born May 26, 1949, in Jackson, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Elisha & Rhoda (Miller) Neace. She is



survived by a son, Ron &



Fre-Leigh Hamm; a grandson; a great grandson; a sister, Rachel & David Weaver; former spouse, Charles R. Hamm;



other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 6 brothers, Manford, Manuel, Malcom, Arnold, Goodloe & James; 3 sisters, Rebecca, Ella & Allie. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to the Clark County SPCA, Springfield, Ohio. Private services at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



