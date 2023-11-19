Hamlin, Vera L.



HAMLIN, Vera L., age 78, of Dayton, passed away Friday, November 17, 2023. Vera was a bookkeeper for Shopsmith & Merchandise Display, and a longtime member of North Dayton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Della Farmer and two brothers & two sisters. Vera is survived by her daughter, Rae Jene Bochenek & fiancé Jeff Black of Trenton, Mindy Hamlin & her husband Tony Morcos of NC; brother, Donald Farmer of KY; grandchildren, Kaitlynn (Jose), Eli & Gabe; great grandchildren, Camila, Diego and Sebastian; other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 12 noon Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Nathan Wood officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM Tuesday until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc. in Vera's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com