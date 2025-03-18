Hamilton, Robert



Robert Hamilton, 87, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ on March 16, 2025.



Born February 27, 1938, in Farler, Kentucky , to late parents Robert and Sallie (Caudill) Hamilton. He was preceded in death by Emma (Moore) Hamilton to whom he was married 61 years. He is survived by daughter Barbara (Jerry) Rogers and grandson Lucas Rogers. He was preceded in death by six brothers: Rollie, Matt, Dan, Earl, Russell, Leon and two sisters: Ona Cornett and Alpha Caudill; and two surviving brothers: Justin (Adaline) Hamilton and Lonnie (Marsha) Hamilton.



He came to Middletown, Ohio at age 18 after he graduated from high school in KY and shared an apartment with his brother and worked at AK Steel for 35 years before retiring. He was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God where he was an usher for over 25 years, served on the church finance committee, on the pastor's council and he & his wife visited shut-ins and helped others. He was an excellent checkers and tennis player; and he loved reading the Bible. He enjoyed riding a bicycle, walking and residing in Fort Myers, Florida with his wife in the winter months for over 25 years and was an active member of Broadway Community Church of God while in Florida where he served as an usher and on the pastor's council for many years. Such a kind and giving gentleman that we will all dearly miss.



We thank Day City Hospice & SpringHill for assistance with his care. A private family service will be held. Please make memorial contributions in his honor to Stratford Heights Widows Ministry which was a passion of him & his wife at 4419 Nelson Rd., Middletown OH 45042. Private arrangements made by Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home and laid to rest at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



