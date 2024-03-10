Hamilton, Jr., Paul



Hamilton, Paul Jr., age 88, passed away on March 2, 2024. He was born in Dayton, OH, on September 13, 1935, to Thelma and Paul Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and sister, June. He is survived by his daughters, Paula (Mark) Hamilton-Morris and Pam (Steve) Serrer; grandchildren, Steve (Amanda) Serrer and Megan (Jared) Harper; great-grandchildren, Ariyanna (Aidan), Makenna and Brenden; and great-grandson, Anakin. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, family time, his pet schnoodles, and living out his golden years in Florida. Services are to be held privately. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



