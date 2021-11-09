HAMILTON, Jennifer Lynne



51, of Springboro, OH, passed away on November 5th, 2021, surrounded by here loved ones after a courageous battle with cervical cancer. Jen, born on July 20th, 1970, to James and Thelma (Enneking) Helmig in Kettering, OH, immediately brought joy and laughter into the word. Jen went on to



graduate from Fairmont High School in 1988 as an honor



student. After graduating from high school, Jen went on to



attend college at Bowling Green State University where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and



pursued a degree in MIS. In 1993, she met Tedd and the two were inseparable from that point on. Jen and Tedd were



married 26 years and had 2 beautiful children, Cole and



Megan. Jen was a fiercely dedicated mother to her children, raising and shaping them to go on to accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill. Jen is survived by her husband Tedd, her 2 children Cole and Megan, her parents James and Thelma, brothers Chris and David, and the numerous friends and family she had touched and impacted throughout her lifetime. Viewing, Thursday, November 11th from 4 to 8pm at St. Mary of the



Assumption Catholic Parish, 9579 Yankee, Rd., Springboro, OH. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday' November 12th at 10am at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish. Burial, directly following Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Celebration of



Life following funeral at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic



Parish. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in



Jen's name to the Foundation for Women's Cancer at



www.foundationforwomenscancer.org. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

