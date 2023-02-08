X
HAMILTON, Dorothy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HAMILTON (Rumph), Dorothy

Age 95, of Dayton, trans- itioned Jan. 27, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Thurs., Feb. 9, 2023, 11:00 am, at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave., Dayton, OH 45402. Pastor Gerald A. Cooper officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday at the church, beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https//:www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. 3rd St.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

