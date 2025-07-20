Hamer, Richard Allen "Rick"



78, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, July 13, 2025. A Navy veteran and University of Dayton graduate, Rick was known for his love of family, hosting gatherings, and his favorite saying, "It's all good!" He is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Stacey (Chad) Gemin; and grandchildren, Gavin, Andie, and Reagan. Preceded in death by his son, Matthew, and parents, Thomas and Thelma. Visitation: Wed., July 23, 4:00 6:00 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. Funeral: Thurs., July 24, 10:30 AM at Church of the Incarnation. Memorials: Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Church of the Incarnation. Visit www.routsong.com for fond remembrances.



