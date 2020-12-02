X

HAMER, Nellie

HAMER, Nellie E.

85 years old, was born on November 10, 1935, in Athens, Ohio, and passed away on November 29, 2020, in Monroe, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Hamer; her parents, Rexford Nickoson and Mabel Smith; her daughter, Debbie Cherry; and her siblings, Garnet Keith and Veva Stanley. Nellie is survived by her caring children, Anita Hamer of Franklin, OH, Tina Moses of Scottsville, KY, and

Bonnie (Joseph) Carr of Hamilton, OH; her siblings, Audra (Ed) Saether of Columbus, OH, Rexford (Hazel) Nickoson of Athens, OH, Tom Nickoson, and Don Nickoson; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; along with a host of family and friends. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, at W. E. Lusain Funeral Home, Dayton, OH 45404 from 8 AM - 9 AM with interment to follow at Butler County Memorial Park in Trenton, Ohio.

