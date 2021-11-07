HAMBLIN, George W.



Age 81 of Xenia, OH, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Soin Medical Center. He was born September 12, 1940, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Taylor and Lydia (Mullins) Hamblin.



George was a high school biology teacher at Xenia High School for 28 years, where he served as a trusted advisor to many students during his



career. He was ordained as an Independent Southern Baptist Minister, performing many weddings and provided comfort to many in times of grave illness and distress. George worked for 10 years at Greene Memorial Hospital in Environmental Services. He was an avid fisherman, vegetable gardener and woodsman and cheered on the Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes.



George is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce; sons, Dan (Shelia) Hamblin and Ed (Mary) Hamblin; granddaughters, Lynsey and Ally; siblings Jim, Carlee, Louise and Coy; and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Grace, Dess, Sally, LaRue, Mark and Dishmon.



In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to Meals on Wheels, 105 S. Wilkinson St., Dayton, OH 45402 or visit https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/.



A Celebration of George's Life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Newcomer



Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. A Memorial



Service will follow the Celebration at 2:00 pm at the funeral home.



To leave a memory of George or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

