Hamber, David R.



David R. Hamber, age 81, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023 at home in New Carlisle, Ohio. Born in 1941 to parents Reginald Hugh Hamber and Jesse May Bentley In Essex, England, he was part of a large family of twelve. Sisters (Phillis, Nora, Peggy, Dot and Mary) as well as brothers (John, Howard, Brian, Henry, Dennis) predeceased him. He is survived by 1 brother, William (Sharman). He is also survived by his wife Anita (née Bowman) of 41 years, his first wife Sue, children William (France), Helen (Phil), Fiona (Gary), Matthew and Jonathan (Melissa) and 8 grandchildren. He was an avid musician, was lead singer of The Embers as a young man and wrote several songs, including the recorded "I Found Carol". He and his brothers restored the tallship Jylland and sailed around the Caribbean chartering, searching for Drake's coffin, participating in a, movie and filming a documentary. He wrote 4 books about his life and the family adventures on the high seas. He and his brothers later formed Guildlet Homes and built a number of homes in Cornwall, England. He spent his last years working and living in the U.S. A talented sailor, craftsman, musician and beloved family member, he will be remembered by those who enjoyed his beautiful voice, wry wit, and amazing miniature crafted boats. A family celebration ceremony will be held this summer. Online condolences may be left at trostelchapman.com



