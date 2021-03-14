X

Halvorsen, Thelma

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HALVORSEN,

Thelma Belle

Age 94 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 12, 1926, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Gertrude Warren. Thelma is survived by her daughters, Jo (Dave)

Michaels and Patti (Bob)

Richardson; 5 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Halvorsen, and 5 siblings. Visitation will be March 17, 2021, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm with a funeral

service at 1:30 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals &

Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Burial will follow at David's

Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.