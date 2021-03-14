HALVORSEN,



Thelma Belle



Age 94 of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 12, 1926, in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Gertrude Warren. Thelma is survived by her daughters, Jo (Dave)



Michaels and Patti (Bob)



Richardson; 5 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Halvorsen, and 5 siblings. Visitation will be March 17, 2021, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm with a funeral



service at 1:30 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals &



Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Burial will follow at David's



Cemetery.

