Halstead, Phyllis Kathleen



Age 95, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Randolph County, Indiana, the daughter of the late John Edward and Kathryn (Potts) Harlan. On May 28, 1949, she married Robert E. Halstead and he preceded her in death on January 2, 1994. Phyllis was the assistant manager and buyer for Tom's First Ward Cigar Store since 1968, retiring in the early 2000's. She was a member of First United Methodist Church since 1957 where she was also a member of the Chancel Choir. Phyllis is survived by her son, Mark Alan (Sherri) Halstead of Bermuda Dunes, California; and sister, Brenda Wenz. She was also preceded in death by her son, John Robert Halstead; and brother, Kenneth Harlan. A Visitation will be held from 2pm until 4pm on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phyllis' name to either Queen City Hospice at https://queencityhospice.com/donate/ or to Westover Retirement Community at https://communityfirst.salsalabs.org/donate/index.html. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



