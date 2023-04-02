Hall, Sr., Wessley Karl



Hall, Wessley Karl Sr., age 88 of Dayton OH, passed away March 28, 2023. He was born on December 23, 1934 in Covington, KY to the late Frank and Freda (Mallory) Hall. He is survived by his wife of almost 45 years Kathy (Voelkl), along with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held April 5th at 11:00AM at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 830 Bowen St. Dayton, OH 45410, preceded by a visitation from 9:30-10:30AM at Westbrock Funeral Home 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton, OH. The full obituary, along with a place for memories and expressions of sympathy to be made, can be found at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.

