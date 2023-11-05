Hall, Rose

Hall, Rose

Rose is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Roy F. Hall, and their children: John Hall, Angel (Robbie) Coker, Royanne (Doots) Hall, Rick Hall (Kathy Lucas), Haley Hall, and Cloe Hall. She was also a cherished grandmother to Cheryl (Todd) Malone, Sarah (Matthew) Shepherd, Tasha (Jeremy) Ell, Dylan Hall (Mercedes Race), and Travis (Taylor) Hall. Rose leaves behind many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well.

In addition, Rose is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Anna Hall, and her best friend and cousin, Karla Metcalf.

Party in the Spring to have celebration for Rose.

