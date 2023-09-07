Hall, Naithel

Hall Jr., Naithel "Nate"



Naithel "Nate" Hall Jr., age 82, was born on September 12, 1940 in Newnan, Georgia. Nate departed this life Tuesday, August 29, 2023, with his wife by his side. He resided in Dayton, Ohio for many years. Nate attended Jane Adams Elementary School and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1960. He began his professional career at Chrysler Airtemp, then moved on to work at NCR. However, most of his employment was at General Motors Corp. where he retired after 40 years of service in 2008. He spent many years as a baseball coach for First Dayton Little League where he touched many lives. Nate was also a member of Equity Lodge 121 and past Potentate of Amer Temple #107. Nate was a kind and considerate person who was always able and willing to help others. He was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Nate loved God, his family, and his church home. He was truly a servant of God. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lowronia Hall; father, Naithel Hall Sr.; 3 sisters, Gennell Hall, Margaret Dixon, and Crewsada Parks. To cherish his memory, Nate leaves his wife, Judy R. Hall; 2 sons, Naithel (Becky) Hall III and Jeffery (Dr. Tiffany) Hall; 4 grandchildren, Justin, Marissa, Karis, and Jalyn Hall; 2 sisters, Penny Dunson and Ardie Hall Beach; numerous adopted children who called him "Dad" and "Uncle Nate"; and a host of other relatives and friends. Nate will always be remembered as a Great Grandfather - better known as "Grandfather of the Year".



Masonic service 9:30 am Friday, September 8, 2023, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Funeral service begins at 11 am. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



