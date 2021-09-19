HALL, Linda G.



Age 54 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was born August 14, 1967, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late George H. and Linda Sue (McClellan) Bostick. Linda was a 1985 graduate of Wayne High School and retired from Industrial Commission after 30 plus years of service. As well as her parents, Linda is also preceded in death by a sister Yvonne



Arnold. Survived by her husband of 23 years, Larry; son Casey Kretzer of San Francisco, CA; a sister Juanita Chess and Doug Brooks of Dayton; brother George (Becky) Bostick of FL; and numerous other family and friends. Services Pending at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider



Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

