Hall, Sr, Lamonte



Age 73, of Bolivar, Tennessee passed away Thursday, December 14, 2023. Lamonte was a beloved father, son, sibling, and friend. He was known for his many talents, most notably his artistic and mastery skill in masonry. Lamonte was a proud member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and a member of Equity Lodge No. 121 Free and Accepted Masons. Lamonte is preceded in death by his father Arthur Lee Hall; mother of his children Sherrie Hall; sister Beverly Hall-Ogletree; and nephew Patrick Hall. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his children Aurelia Hall, India Hall, Lamonte Hall, Jr., Andrea Hall; six grandchildren Ayereon White, Errington Ashe, Lakiera Hall-Neloms, Natali Smith, Jayla Gordon and Ryleigh Gordon; four great-grandchildren Donnie Morrow, II, Alexander Morrow, Walter Allen, and Sir Remington Allen; mother Lucille Hall; siblings Shirley (William) Bryant of Southfield, Michigan; Patricia Hall, Holly (Eric) Hall, Kemberly Hall; Eugene (Pat) Spencer of Memphis, Tennessee; Natassa Gatlin-Powell of Hammond, Louisiana; and a host of many loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 22, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45406. Viewing will begin at 12:00 pm. Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel serving the family.



