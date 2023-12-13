Hall, Garnet Pauline



Garnet "Pauline" Hall, age 90, of Madison Township, OH went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 10, 2023. She was born October 22, 1933 in Preble County, OH to the late Willard and Zelma (Mattix) Dull. Pauline was a lifetime member of the Gratis United Methodist Church; was a successful Avon Distributor for over 40 years; and enjoyed reading, crocheting and sewing. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Hall; and brother, Gorman Dull. She is survived by her three children: Babette (Dave) Yoder of Trenton, OH, Kim (Jerry) Jackson of Middletown, OH and Eric (Paula) Hall of Bradenton, FL; five grandchildren: Angela (Thomas) Halsey, Heather Bowling, Jason (Jessica) Jackson, Alex (Conner) Rauch and Jake Hall; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brother Maurice (Mary) Dull of Gratis, OH; sister-in-law Anna Dull of Eaton, OH; numerous nieces and nephews; and special lifelong friend Wanda Sloneker of Middletown, OH. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am at Gratis United Methodist Church, 11 South Ada Doty Street, Gratis, OH with Pastor Gary Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Gard Funeral Home, Gratis, OH are assisting with arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Ladies Aide Group at the Gratis United Methodist Church. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



