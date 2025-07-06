Hall, Donald C.



Donald C. Hall age 89, of Eaton OH & Spring Hill, FL passed into the gates of Heaven on Saturday, May 3, 2025. He was born in Waynesburg, KY on April 22, 1936 to the late Percy and Lou Ellen (Eubanks) Hall, attended a one room school for the first 6 years, and was 7 years old before they had electricity. Preceded in death by a brother David C. Hall. He is survived by his loving wife Bernice (Bo) Hall, daughters Beverly (Gary) Estes of Eubank, KY, Pam (Kenny) Campbell of Georgetown, KY, Sherry (Larry) Raby of Eaton, OH, Annette (Chuck) Reich of Farmington, NM, Donna Hall Moore (Larry) of Marietta, GA and Mandy (Jimmy) Turner of Eaton, OH; 13 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren. Don was a successful State Farm Insurance agent serving Dayton, OH and the surrounding area for over 33 years, retiring in 1995. A member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Spring Hill, FL and First Southern Baptist Church in Camden, OH, throughout the years serving in various forms of leadership in various churches, nothing pleased him more than to see people accept Jesus as their personal Savior as he did on September 23, 1947. He was appointed a Kentucky Colonel in 1973, was a member of The Gideons International, a member of Timber Pines Golf Club and a member of The Florida Sheriffs Association. Don's first love was Jesus, followed by Bo, then all of his entire large family. Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 11, 2025 from 10:00 am until time of memorial service at 12:00 noon at the First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty Street, Camden, OH with Pastor Greg Jackson and Pastor Jeff Griffin officiating. A private internment will be at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, OH. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. Memorial gifts may be sent to First Southern Baptist Church, Camden, The Gideons International, PO Box 141, Eaton, Ohio 45320 or Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



