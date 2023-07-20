HALL, DONALD E.



Hall, Donald E., age 87, of Monroe, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Optimize Senior Living Center in Lebanon, Ohio. He was born August 21, 1935 in Middletown, Ohio to Clarence and Theresia Hall. Don graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1953. He was a computer programmer for Manchester Machine Shop retiring after 43 years. After retiring he spent his leisure time enjoying traveling and spending time with friends, family and his church family. He was an accomplished pianist and had been schooled at the Stamps-Baxter Quartet School of Music in Houston, Texas. Over the years he had played piano for several southern gospel quartets including the Revelers and the Victors. He was a member of the Monroe First Church of God. The family extends their special thanks to The Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties and their staffs for their loving and professional care of Donald. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife Rosemary (Riley) Hall, one daughter, Linda Kay Hall, and one sister Helen Hogg, husband Rodney of Gainesville, Florida; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by three sons, Brett Hall, wife Connie of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, Dennis Hall of Monroe, Ohio and Douglas Hall and wife Marcy of Monroe, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Ryan and wife Nichole, Brandon, Nathan, Samuel and Jackson Hall all of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, and Alex, Megan, Dawson and Drew Hall all of Monroe, Ohio; three great grandsons, Brooks, Bennett and Carson Hall; one sister Betty Thatcher, husband Max of Middletown, Ohio and many other extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Monroe First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral