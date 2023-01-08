HALL, Charlotte L.



86, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on February 24, 1936, to parents, Gerald and Louise (Mittenholzer) Horn. Charlotte had worked in data processing for Armco Steel Corporation and Viking Office Products. She enjoyed fishing and going to the casino. Charlotte loved her family and will be greatly missed by her husband, James N. Hall, Sr.; sons, James "Jim" Hall, Jr. and Matthew "Matt" Hall; grandchildren, Amy (John) Jackson, Kevin (Jenn) Hall and Olivia Madison Hall; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Hall, Allie Jackson and Abby Jackson; cousin. Andrea Mittenholzer Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Don Horn. As Charlotte wished, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005 - OR - IAFF Local 336, ATTN Firefighter Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 324, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

