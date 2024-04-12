Hall, Charles



Charles L. Hall age 80, of Somerville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 19, 1943, in Lang, West Virginia, the son of the late Chester and Louise (nee Moore) Hall. On January 16, 1988, in Sevierville, Tennessee he married Fiona Smoot. Charlie was a retiree of Armco Steel in Middletown of 44 ½ years. He was a member of the Eagles 4289 in Gratis, Ohio and the DAV of Middletown, Ohio. He enjoyed playing cards and fishing. Charles is survived by his wife, Fiona Hall; his four daughters, Shelly (Tim) Augustine, Kelly (Donnie) Von Holle, Linda (Dave) Jackson, and Rhonda Johnson; one son Eddie (Rhonda) Hall; stepchildren, Melanie Berry and Shaun Gibbs; thirteen grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren and 1 step great grandson; one brother James (the late Angie) Hall; and two sisters Anna Johnson and Debbie (Barry) Kanner. Charlie was also preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Louise Hall; step son, Steven D. Gibbs; and his sister, Ramona Tucker. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2024, at Greenhills Baptist Church, 2087 Fenton St, Hamilton, OH 45011, at 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Reverend Tim Mullins officiating. Graveside side service to be held Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.



