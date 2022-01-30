HALL, Allen

HALL, III, Lt. Col. Allen



Age 89, of Dayton, went home to Heaven, peacefully and



surrounded by his family on January 20, 2022. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on February 27, 1932, to the late George and Margaret Hall. He was a boy scout until the age of 18, and he served his country for 23 years in the United States Air Force. He earned a Bachelor degree in Agriculture and his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Missouri. He graduated from the American College of Veterinary Pathology at the University of Minnesota. He belonged to the United States Squash Racquet Association and was a Singles 55 National Champion. His love for dance led him to become a National Jitterbug Champion in 1992, and he was an avid Jazz fan. He also was an enthusiastic St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved bird-watching, the cardinal being his favorite. He married the love of his life, Diana, on April 12, 1980, and became a step-father to his son, Allen Ditmer. After his retirement, he spent 25 years traveling and dancing across U.S. with his wife, Diana, in their motor home. They also spent summers at the family



cabin in Minnesota. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his three daughters, Patricia Ann Hall. His memory will be cherished by his wife of 41 years,



Diana Hall; children: Susan James, Trent (Charles) Smith, Britt (Giancarlo) Caffarena, and Allen Ditmer; grandchildren: Tony James, Heather James, Marcus James, Hannah Smith, and Lindsey Smith; sister: Dorothy Knobel; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Donations in



Allen's honor may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at



Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. A burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.

