Haley, Patrick



Age 72 of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully at the VA Victory Ridge Hospice He was born in Dayton, OH to the late Paul and Genevieve (Tuttle) Haley and graduated from Belmont High School. He was a US Air Force Veteran and worked at Carter Lumber and then Good Samaritan Hospital. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Brother Joseph Haley, OFM, Larry Haley, and Mark Haley. He is survived by his siblings William (Myra) Haley, Mary (David) Levendusky, Linda Haley (John Goode), Sharon Haley (Tim Hulett), sister-in-laws Janice Haley and Rebecca Haley, as well as numerous extended family members and dear friends. There will be a graveside service with military honors on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 11:00am at the Dayton National Cemetery. Serving the family is Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Dayton. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



