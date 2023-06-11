Hale Jr., Henry C.



Henry C. Hale Jr., 88 of Centerville, OH, passed away June 5, 2023. He was born January 12, 1935 in Middletown, Ohio the son of Henry Hale Sr. and Lillie (Fairchild) Hale.



After graduation in 1953 from Lemon-Monroe High School, Henry became an employee of Armco Steel Corporation. He joined the Army Reserves and was called to active duty to participate in the Berlin Crisis in 1961, after which he returned to his job at Armco. Henry retired after 30+ years as a Senior Melter in the Open Hearth in 1984. With a passion to stay active, he formed Greencrest Enterprises which was a pressure washing company that operated for the next 10 years. He later enjoyed part time work managing Eldorado Condominiums in Middletown, and finally in his early 80's he held his last part time job working in the produce department at Meijer Grocery, West Chester, Ohio.



Henry and Sue Ann married in 1958 at First Baptist Church Middletown, Ohio. Henry loved spending time with his wife and two daughters at their cottage at Lake Cumberland, KY and later in life enjoyed being snowbirds in Bradenton, Florida. As far as hobbies he loved boating and travelling. He and his precious wife Sue Ann traveled to all the US states except for Alaska. Henry also loved buying small homes and refurbishing them to either rent or sell. He was most happy whistling with a paintbrush or hammer in hand. Henry was active for many years as a volunteer fireman for Lesourdsville Fire Department. He continued to love his church family and volunteer as a grass cutter with the church mowing team.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Phyllis Heinkel and Eva Cochran and his stepmother, Elva Hale.



Henry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sue Ann Hale; two daughters, Annette Paige Spence (Hale) / husband David Spence of Circleville, Ohio and daughter, Celeste Scheibert (Hale) / husband Charles Scheibert Jr. of Centerville, Ohio; one grandchild, Camilyn Paige Scheibert of Centerville, Ohio



Visitation will be 10-11a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at First Baptist Church, 4500 Riverview Ave., Middletown, OH. Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Scotty Robertson officiating. Burial for the family will be at Mound Cemetery, Monroe, Ohio in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Middletown. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

