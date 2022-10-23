HALCOMB, Sarah Edna



Age 95 of Hamilton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at SEM Haven of Milford. Sarah was born in Rockcastle County, Kentucky on April 7, 1927 to Elmer and Cora (nee Barnett) Mullins. On May 1, 1948, she married the love of her life, William Halcomb. Sarah was dedicated member of Pater Avenue Pentecostal Church. She taught Sunday school for 55 years, served as Willing Workers President and loved to sing specials for church. She spent her free time quilting, taking care of her family and fishing.



Sarah will be dearly missed by her daughters, Joan (Rev. William) Southard and Vickie (Leston) Elliott; her grandchildren, Lori (Steve) Wegman, Jessica (Keith) Gray, Brandon (Carla) Southard, Holly (David Jordan) Southard and Brooke (Nick Williams) Stacey; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Noah, Ben, Joe, Samantha, Layla, Desie, Lexie, Brianna, Drew, Destiny, Sarah and Scotty; and great-great-grandchildren, Xaiden, Emma, Will, Josiah and one on the way; one special sister-in-law, Wavel Mullins; and many nieces and nephews. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, William Halcomb; her daughter, Para Robertson; and her siblings, Berdetta, Richard and John.



Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. William Southard and Leston Elliott officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to SEM Haven or to Hospice of Cincinnati.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at SEM Haven for their love and care of Granny. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

