HAINES, Robert Hamilton "Bob"



of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly on October 31 at age 85. He was a proud graduate of Chaminade High School, General Motors Institute, and Xavier University. Bob retired from GM after 30 years of dedicated service. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Capt. Robert Haines, U.S. Army and Mary Conover Haines. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Sue (Englert) Haines, sons, Roger (Nancy) Haines of Columbus, Ron (Mickey) Haines of Kettering, and daughter, Angie (Bryan) Hawkins of Beavercreek. Also, brothers, Jim (Theresa) Haines of Akron, and Dave (Terry) Haines of Vandalia. Bob was an avid sports fan. He loyally cheered on his Ohio State Buckeyes and Dayton Flyers. He loved the game of soccer and enjoyed coaching many teams over the years. Watching his children and grandchildren play soccer brought him so much joy. Bob was a proud grandfather to ten extraordinary grandchildren, Tori and Charlie Haines, Rachel, Grace, Jake, Sam, and Will Haines, and Kellie, Macy, and Bailey Hawkins. Services for Bob will be at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, OH on Friday, November 17. Visitation with family and friends will be held at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Honorflight.org, or CJeagles.org. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com