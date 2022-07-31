HAGUE, Joanna M.



Joanna M. Hague, 63, of Springfield, passed away July 28, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born March 13, 1959, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of William and Mary Louise (Carpanzano) Boettcher. Joanna was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed soaking up the sun, swimming and spending time with her grandchildren. Joanna had been employed at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Richard A. Hague; two children, Turk Knight (Sarah) and Richard A. Hague II (Beverly); three grandchildren: Paytyn Grimes, Harper Knight and Leias Hague; siblings: Nancy Lamphier (Tim) and John Boettcher and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers; Albert Boettcher and Dan Sayers and her parents. At Joanna's request, there will be no viewing and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfgh.com.

