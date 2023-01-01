HAGGY, Terry



Age 75, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on December 27, 2022, after a 4 ½ year cancer journey. Terry was born in Springfield, Ohio, on March 30, 1947, to Betty (Seitz) Haggy and Arthur Haggy. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jason Sims; his brother, Bill Haggy; and an infant daughter. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy Haggy; his children, Terra (Gerald) Osbourne, Trent (Shannon) Haggy and Anissa Haggy; daughter-in-law, Lori Sims; brothers, Rick Haggy (Connie), Mike (Linda) Haggy; sister-in-law, Judy Haggy; and several grandchildren. Terry had a very special relationship with his grandson, Jesse Sims, who grew up close by and spent a lot of time with Terry. Terry had several special friends including Danny Hudson and Ray Sickles who visited Terry regularly throughout his cancer journey. Terry lived most of his life in South Vienna and Catawba areas and graduated in 1966 from Northeastern High School. Terry was a member of the Springfield Church of Christ and played on several baseball leagues in his younger years. He proudly served his country as a United States Marine during the Vietnam War and fought in many big operations from 1967-1968. Many thanks to his big brother Rick Haggy who visited Terry almost daily during the last several weeks of Terry's journey. Also, thank you to all of Terry's sisters-in-law who gave their love, time and support and especially to Marlie Locke who gave me (Cindy Haggy) lots of support by staying with me during these last several weeks. Terry's kind and gentle spirit will forever be a guiding light for each of us. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to send donations to the Clark County Food Bank or the Caring Kitchen in Urbana, Ohio. The memorial service will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone St., Springfield at 12:00p.m. with visitation one hour prior on Friday, January 6, 2023. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

