HAGGY, Madison Grace 23, and Mila Rae Spears, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 following a tragic accident. Madi was born October 6, 1996, in Springfield, the daughter of Rick and Kellee Jo (Swan) Haggy. She was a 2015 graduate of Southeastern High School, where she was involved in Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, 4-H and FFA. Madi was an employee for Assurant. Survivors, in addition to her father, include her two sisters and spouses, Rachel (Craig) Kelley and Taylor (Blake) West; significant other, Austin Spears and her nieces and nephews, Mya and Maelee Kelley and Harper and Maverick West. She was preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandparents, Skip and Thelma Swan; paternal grandparents, Art and Betty Haggy and two cousins, Tad Swan and Bryan Brannon. Madison had a zest for life and never met a stranger. Her smile was infectious. Madi loved her pups Zeus and Jax. She was most excited for her life with Austin and her new role as Mommy to sweet Baby, Mila Rae Spears. A private, family service will be held with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

