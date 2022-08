HAGERTY, Donald Francis "Don"



Age 85, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 11 from 10AM to 11:00AM with a service to follow at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, Ohio. He will be buried at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.