HAGER, Susie T.

Susie T. Hager, 75 of Union, passed away, Wednesday,

October 28, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Susie was born June 16, 1945, in Lick Branch, KY, to James and Laura (Sebastian) Turner who precede her in death, also preceding her are a great-granddaughter, 5 brothers, 5 sisters. Susie leaves to cherish her memory, her son Russ (Shannon) Hager, daughter Teresa (Bill) Yoe. Also

surviving are 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, one

sister, 3 sisters-in-law, her special cousin, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, there will be a walk-through visitation,

Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, followed by a private service. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, Ohio. Contributions in memory of Susie may be made to Hospice of Dayton. To leave a special message to

Susie's family and read complete obituary, please go to:


www.kindredfuneralhome.com


