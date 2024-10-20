Hagens, Marcia Kay



Marcia Kay Hagens, age 80, Kettering, Ohio, passed away on October 17, 2024. She was born on April 30, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Esburn and Kathryn Allen. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Hagens Jr.; son Ben Hagens.



Marcia is survived by her children Bethany (Mark) Schultz, Dawn (Rodney) Wells, Bud (Pami) Hagens; grandchildren, Erin (Scott), Buddy, Amanda (Abe), Ryan Dale, Tyler (Megan), Ashley (Bryan), Andrew, and Holleigh; 12 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.



Marcia was a fun loving mom and grandma who was always thinking of her family. They will forever cherish the memories made traveling to Topsail Island, NC, and joining in the grand activities she planned for them.



Marcia fought through numerous health battles, but never allowed it to affect her spirit. She always acted with such grace, strength and determination, and will forever be an inspiration to all who knew her.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com