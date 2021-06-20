HAGEMAN, Robert B. "Bud"



Robert B. Hageman "Bud", 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on June 13, 2021. He is survived by a sister, Jean Cork of



Lebanon, Ohio, nieces and nephew, Molly, Susie and Alan, great-niece and nephews, Kelsey, Michael, Sean and Ian, |several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Kit Hageman.



Bud was a member of First Lutheran Church, MVAFAA, SPAAMFAA, USNI, and USS Everglades Association. He had two careers, first in the Navy where he proudly served his county. He was a proud shipman and told all of us great



stories about the voyages and places he visited all over the world. Later, he had a long career in the US Postal Service from which he retired. Bud was also a lifelong Fire



Department Buff, spending time visiting stations and fire teams all over Dayton, working with the Antique Fire



Apparatus Association and regaling his nieces and nephews with Fire Department history and nostalgia.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Association, 18 Buckeye Court,



Germantown, OH 45327.



A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 23rd, 11 am at Otterbein Chapel, Otterbein Senior Center, 585 OH-741, Lebanon, Ohio. There will be a reception for all friends and family immediately following at the Pavilion. Final resting place at Dayton Memorial Park and Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.

