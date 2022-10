HAGAN (Dooley), Juanita



Age 75, of Dayton , Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, on Friday, October 21 at 11AM with family greeting guests beginning at 10:30AM. Pastor Will Lapp will be officiating the service. Full Obituary can be found at www.Routsong.com.