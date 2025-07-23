Haddix, Delores



Delores Haddix of Middletown passed away at home on July 19, 2025. Beloved wife of Miles Haddix of 55 years. Loving mother of Miles (Deanna) Haddix Jr. and the late Bill (Tina) Groves and the late Jessica Fortney. Dear grandmother of six and great grandmother of 12. She leaves behind her brother Jimmy Spicer and her sister Sherry Spicer. Delores loved her family to the bone and had a close spiritual relationship with her Lord. Family and friends may visit Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 10:00 AM until time of the service 12:00 Noon at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005. Entombment will follow in Woodside Cemetery.



