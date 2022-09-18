HACKENBERGER, James

HACKENBERGER,



Age 80, of Butler Twp., went home to be with his Lord and Savior at his home on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Jim was born July 8, 1942, in Dayton, to the late James M. and Thelma (Ernst) Hackenberger. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by five sisters. He was co-owner of Precision Metal Fabrication, Inc., for 35 years, having retired in 2019. He served in the U. S. Navy CB's (two terms in Vietnam) and was a member of the Vandalia Church of the Nazarene for over 35 years. Jim is survived by his loving wife of the past 60 years, Lynne E. (Rodgers) Hackenberger; one son, Drew and his wife, Amy Hackenberger; two grandchildren, Allison and Kessler Hackenberger; three sisters, Barbara Fogle, Jeanie Eisenhut and Sarah Tarzinski; sisters-in-law, Sue Friedley and Pam Jones (Craig); and by his extended family and many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 22, at the Vandalia Church of the Nazarene, 620 Stonequarry Road, Dayton, Ohio 45414. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday (9/23), at the church with Rev. Robert Vogelmann officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Shiloh Park Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that contributions be made in memory of Jim to either the Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child or to The Hospice of Dayton. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, is in charge of arrangements.

