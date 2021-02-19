HABIG, Cleonabel W.



Cleonabel W. "Cleo" Habig, 98, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Franklin Ridge Skilled Nursing Center. She was born in Franklin on November 8, 1922, to parents, Miles and Myrtle (Roberts) West. Cleo graduated from Franklin High School and then graduated from Miami University at the age of 52 with a Nursing



Degree. She worked as a registered nurse for Middletown Regional Hospital. Cleo was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Mrs. Habig is survived by her son, Michael J. (Mary) Habig; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Habig; grandchildren, Amy (Harry) Habig Rivera, Jon (Mindy) Habig and Scott (Heidi) Habig; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Habig; sons, Paul "Steve" Habig and Douglas Habig; her parents; and a grandson, Christopher Habig. Funeral



Service will be Monday, February 22, 2021, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, with Reverend Rich Luh



officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, OH 45385. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

