HAAS, Nancy G.



Age 82, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Nancy was born August 12, 1940, daughter of the late Lester and Edna (Chastain) Ridenour. She began her working career as a Health and Phys Ed teacher in the Jefferson Township School District, and later served as a Chaplain in the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department. She was a graduate of Indiana Central University and earned a Masters of Religious Education from the United Theological Seminary. Nancy was very active in the church and always eager to volunteer her time. She was a longtime member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church.



When Nancy wasn't busy pursuing her passion for preparing family meals and entertaining her guests, she enjoyed years of traveling both the country and abroad, with hobbies such as camping and hiking, gardening, and any other outdoor activity that would find her enjoying a bright sunny day. She shared this love for travel and outdoor adventure with her late husband of 53 years Daniel J. Haas, and is survived by three sons Matt (Kelly), Tipp City, OH, Tim, Hebron, IL, Steve, Troy, OH, and daughter Janet, Loveland, OH. Nancy was so very proud of her eight grandchildren, Taylor Dean, Madison and Morgan Haas, Joey and Sydney Poeppelmeier, and Frederick, Jocelyn, and Adeline Haas. The family would like to thank the staff at Randall Residence, Tipp City and Day City Hospice for their care of Nancy, and a special thank you to her personal caregiver over the years Reagan Russell.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 21 at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Rev. Michael Malcosky, officiating. Burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 20, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Condolences can be shared at



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com