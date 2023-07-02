Haag, Suzanne Marie



Suzanne Marie Haag (Greinke), age 84, passed away peacefully on March 17,2023 at the Hawthorn Glen assisted living facility in Monroe, Ohio.



Suzanne was born on April 13, 1938 in Evansville, Indiana to parents, Louis Albert Greinke, Sr. and Ada Marie (Dennis) Greinke.



She attended Evansville College and studied Education.



Upon moving to Oxford, Ohio to attend Miami University on a fellowship, she met and married her husband, Fred Christopher Haag.



Suzanne and Fred welcomed three sons, Nathan, Joshua (Jennifer) and David (Crista) Haag. She was grandmother to Beverly Peters, Alexis Haag, Lucas Haag, and Madison Haag. Additionally, she was Great Grandmother to Ian, Evelyn, and Connor.







Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Louis. She is survived by her three sons, sister, Wilma Jean Faulhauber, many loving nieces, nephews, and close friends.



A stranger to no one, she was an avid lover of the church, animals, books, languages, and literature.



After her husband's death, she worked at Miami University King Library's Special Collections department preserving and restoring priceless books, working with students, and organizing historical special collections displays.



Suzanne spent many years living in Arkansas after she retired and moved back to Ohio when her health began to decline.



Visitation will be held at the Sesquintennial Chapel in Oxford Ohio from 2 - 4 Pm. August 12th where the family will receive friends.







In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to the Humane Society in Hamilton OH, 2480 Ross Millville Rd. Donation can also be made online @forms.donorsnap.com .



