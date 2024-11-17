Gysbers, Rose Eleanor



Rose E. Gysbers, age 91, of Dayton passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at Brookdale of Oakwood. She was born on October 29, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Lucille Gysbers. After graduating from Julienne High School she attended the University of Dayton. She was the music director of Julianne High School in Dayton Ohio for 16 years. She was the music director for St. Joseph's and St Helen's Catholic Churches until her retirement. She also taught private piano lessons for many years. Rose was a 35 year member of the Gem City Sweet Adelines and later directed the Bella Accapella Chorus. She also sang with the Dayton Mother Singers and various quartets. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM with visitation to start after 9:00 AM at church. She will be interred in a family plot at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, De Pere Wisconsin. Arrangements and care provided by Tobias Funeral Home  BELMONT CHAPEL.



