Gutierrez, Allison R. (Hartmire), 31 of O'Fallon, Illinois passed away on October 23, 2023. She was born in Columbia, South Carolina on September 21, 1992. She was the Director of the O'Fallon, Illinois Little Panthers Wrestling Program. Survivors include her father and step-mother, Mario and Heather Gutierrez; her mother, Tamela (Boeke) Gutierrez; two children, Camden and Carter Hartmire and five siblings, Amanda (Kyle) Balzer, Alyssa (Jon) Jules, Jacob Gutierrez and fiancé, Abigail Patsiavos, Caleb Gutierrez and Julian (Kyann) Cain. Allison was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Jose Gutierrez and her maternal grandfather, Jim Boeke. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Father John MacQuarrie officiating. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation Ohio, 120 W. 2nd Street, Suite 425, Dayton, Ohio 45402.



