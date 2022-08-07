GUSTIN, Eileen A.



Age 94, of Englewood, fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Eileen was born in Warren, Ohio, on June 25, 1928, to Gust and Eftihia Paristeris. She was the loving wife of the late Grover (Cal) Calloway and the late Dale Gustin. Eileen was also preceded in death by her beloved sister, Irene Pangos and brother and sister-in-law, George and Nancy Paris.



She was the loving mother of Linda (Andrew) Kididis of Clayton, Bob (Helen) Calloway of Florence, KY; loving YiaYia of Philip (Kristy) and Maria Kididis; grandmother to Jean Calloway, Shawn (Lisa) Atwood; and great-grandmother to David and Brooklyn. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Bill Pangos of Centerville; proud aunt to her nieces, Tina (Jim) Haubrock of Centerville, Presbytera Cynthia (Fr. Frank) Milanese of Weirton, WV, and Kathy (Jim) Gelis of Cincinnati, Jennifer (Brian) Paris-Moe and Drs. Carolyn (David) Paris Tirschwell of Seattle, WA.



Eileen retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as an administrative assistant and was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She was involved in several groups including Twigs, Kettering Kitchen Band, Shrine Women and GAPA church women's group. Eileen was full of life and found joy in dancing, singing, reading Danielle Steele and devoted herself to help those in need.



Speicial thank you to her long-time caregivers, Caitlyn Donnelly-Stone, Susan Harris and Robin Kesslar who took such great care of Eileen.



The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 5-7 PM, Tuesday, August 9 with Trisagion Prayers at 7 PM. Funeral service will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, August 10 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park, North, with Fathers Anthony Cook, Frank Milanese and Chris Abell officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Fund or Capital Improvement Fund in Eileen's memory.

