Gupta, Suresh

Gupta, Dr. Suresh



Well-known entrepreneur and doctor in Dayton, Dr. Suresh Gupta, died unexpectedly surrounded by his family on December 18th, 2023. "Doc," as everyone affectionately called him, was the true embodiment of the American dream  growing up in New Delhi, India and moving to the US with not a penny in his pocket. Through extremely hard work and perseverance, he became a successful physician and entrepreneur. Dr. Gupta was the President and CEO of Dayton Outpatient Center since 1995, a one-stop-shop healthcare facility providing accessible healthcare to the Southwest Ohio community for nearly 30 years; through his family-run pain and vein management clinics, physical therapy, advanced imaging, surgery center, urgent cares, and medical spa. He worked tirelessly to provide job opportunities and affordable, quality healthcare to the Dayton community. While many pain management practices were viewed with scrutiny, Dr. Gupta's conservative and holistic approach to medicine made him one of the most revered in the area. Understanding and tending to his patients' needs and connecting with them and his staff on a personal- and human-level made him the successful physician he was known as.







He poured his blood, sweat, and tears into everything he did. He had a passion for healthcare education and revived the Ohio Institute of Allied Health nursing school in Troy  donating to, overseeing, and ultimately providing the community with more quality nurses and healthcare professionals. He was a general contractor on many projects, proud owner of the Dayton Dutch Lions soccer team, PureMD MedSpa, The Filling Station Sports Bar & Grill, and many other small businesses throughout the years.



He loved to travel, and often adventured with his family to new places  his favorite destinations being New Zealand and Kauai, Hawai'i. He was a collector of cars, amongst many other things. He was an avid tennis player and biker, making many a ride to Young's Dairy with his family over the years, and he always made time for his children and grandchildren. With a huge personality, noticed by all in the room, and an even bigger heart, he was taken from us too soon and will be sorely missed by many. Dr. Gupta left behind his wife of 40 years, Sangeeta Agrawal; children, Sapna Gupta, Sundeep Gupta, Sonal Gupta; sons-in-law, Priyesh Mehta and Samuel Christman; and two granddaughters, Jiya and Naina Mehta.



Services will be held on Friday, December 22nd at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek, located at 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Dayton, OH 45432. Dr. Gupta's viewing will begin at 3:30pm on Friday, followed on Saturday by the Shanti Path, a celebration of life, held at the Hindu Temple of Dayton, located at 2615 Temple Lane, Beavercreek, OH, on December 23rd at 10:00am.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com