GUPTA, Ramesh

GUPTA, MD,



Ramesh Chander



Age 72, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.



Ramesh was born on August 30, 1949, in New Delhi, India. He came to Niagara Falls, New York, in June of 1972 with his wife Dr. Sharda Gupta. He completed his internship at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The following year, they moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he completed an Internal Medicine Residency at the VA Medical Center from July 1973-June 1976. Ramesh was a founding member of the Emergency Medicine Department at Miami Valley Hospital. From July 1976 to January 2021, he served as an Emergency Medicine physician at Miami Valley Hospital. He was a two-term Chair of the Emergency Medicine Department from 2006-2010 and President of the Montgomery County Medical Society in 2012. Ramesh was also Medical Director of the Advanced Cardiac Life Support Training Center for over 30 years. As an excellent physician who treated countless patients with compassion, kindness, and humility, he taught many residents to do the same. This commitment to patients and medicine endures through his support of the Miami Valley Health Foundation.



Philanthropy was a priority for him here and in India. As a founding trustee of the Hindu Temple of Dayton, he was and remains a pillar of the Hindu community. Ramesh worked hard to bring a puja hall to the temple. He was a lifelong member and supporter of the India Club of Greater Dayton. His services to humanity and the Dayton Hindu Community were exemplary and will not be forgotten.



Ramesh was a great husband to his wife Sharda of 49 and a half years, father to Dr. Anju Goyal and Dr. Deepak Gupta and their spouses, Dr. Nikhil Goyal and Dr. Sharon Shen, respectively. He has four loving granddaughters, Diya, Misha, Sonia, and Maya.



He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Mahabir Prasad Gupta, and mother, Vimla Devi and his sisters, Urmil Podar and Kiran Bajaj.



Ramesh was loving, compassionate, and always ready to help anyone. He had a vibrant sense of humor, made everyone feel welcome, and shared his care with all. Ramesh was humble, kind, and treated everyone with respect. His visionary contributions to the Dayton community and beyond will carry forward for generations. Dr. Ramesh Gupta will be greatly missed; his light remains in our hearts forever.



Funeral: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at Tobias, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45429, with visitation to follow until 1:00 PM. Full vaccination and mask required. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Hindu Temple of Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, or the American Cancer Society; details at tinyurl.com/rcgupta.

