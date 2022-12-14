GUMM, Jr., Mack



Of Hamilton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the age of 94. Mack was born in Owsley County, Kentucky, on July 6, 1928, to Minnie (Robinson) and Mack Gumm, Sr. Mack was a devoted husband to Bernice (Price) Gumm. They were married for 73 years. Mack retired from the Mosler Safe Company after many years of employment. Mack dearly loved his family and friends. He was an avid trader, hunter, gardener, and fisherman. He always loved when family got together at his home. He will be forever missed by many. Mack is survived by his wife of 73 years, Bernice (Price) Gumm; children, Phyllis (James) Williams, Gary (Jean) Gumm, and Anita (Sean) Galligan; and brother, Raymond Gumm. Mack is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and many more nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Minnie (Robinson) Gumm and Mack Gumm, Sr.; brothers, Kenneth Gumm, Dale Gumm, Chester Gumm, Virgil Gumm, and Conley Gumm; and sisters, Antha (Gumm) Norwood, Hattie Gumm, Myrtie (Gumm) Meeks, and Pearl (Gumm) Moore. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 12:30pm until 1:30pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will follow at 1:30pm on Thursday at the funeral home with friend and Pastor Scott Evans officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton. Those that wish may send flowers to the funeral home. The family would like to send a special thank you to all his caregivers at Hospice of Hamilton/Cincinnati for the wonderful care he received. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com