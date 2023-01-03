GULLEY, Ronald William "Billy"



Age 78, of Kettering, passed away on December 30, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 21, 1944, the son of the late Charles and Goldie "Ruth" Gulley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved wife of 44 years, Carol L. Gulley. Billy is survived by his loving children, Kimberly (Gulley) Shipp, Kevin (Angela) Gulley and Daniel Finkral; grandchildren, James, Carolyn, Meghan, Kamren, Katrina and Danny's children; great-grandchildren, Forrest, Gunnar, Makayla and Cheyenna; siblings, Vicki (Bob Plummer) Gulley, Richard (Carrie) Gulley, Susie Gulley and Robin Gulley; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. He served his country proudly by serving in the United States Army. He was a member of the U.S. Military Vets MC for many years. In his free time, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and spending time with his family and friends. Billy was a very kind, trusting soul and was always there to help anyone in need. He was a dedicated family man and club member. His faith was also very special to him and he held it in very high regard. Billy was also a very proud American. Visitation will be held 12:00pm-1:00pm on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where Funeral Services will begin at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery, Kettering. To share a memory of Billy with the family, please visit



