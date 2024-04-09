Gulasa, Thomas Leroy



Thomas Leroy Gulasa age 85 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Greater Life Springfield 200 Snyder St. Springfield, Ohio from 5PM  7PM where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 12PM with Rev. Paul Dowdy officiating. Interment to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Greater Life Springfield in Tom's honor. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com