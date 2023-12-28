Gudorf, Dennis D.

Gudorf, Dennis



Dennis D. Gudorf, age 82 of Dayton, formerly of Minster, Ohio, died at 5:47 AM on December 23, 2023 in Troy, OH. He was born on August 29, 1941 in Minster, Ohio to the late Norbert & Freda (Moorman) Gudorf. He is married to Susan F. (Dempsey) Gudorf, and she survives. He is also survived by son & daughter-in-law: Jon Gudorf & Isabella Mair. He is survived brothers & sisters: Kenny & Evie Gudorf, Marco Island, FL, Kathy & Louis Grilliott, New Knoxville, Robert & Karen Gudorf, Ft. Wayne, IN, Ruth & Rick Gabel, Westerville, Michael Gudorf, Billings, MT, Carol Longo, Union, Ted & Sandy Gudorf, Clayton, sister-in-law Marion Gudorf, Lebanon. He was preceded in death by a brother Dave Gudorf, sister Marlene & Jack Goudy and infant brother Phillip. He was a former member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, and Minster F.O.E. #1391. He was a graduate of Minster High School and a veteran of the US Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He was retired from Trans World Airlines for 38 years in Dayton, Chicago, and St. Louis. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, December 29, 2023 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with burial to follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster on Friday, December 29, 2023 from 8:30 to 9:30 AM. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com



